Exclusive: Interesting title locked for Akhil’s Next

Akkineni youngster Akhil will next be seen in a stylish action thriller planned on a big budget. Surendar Reddy will direct the project and the pre-production formalities of the film are wrapped up. The film will have its official launch tomorrow and the first look along with the title will be unveiled tomorrow. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the film is titled Agent. There are speculations that Akhil plays a spy in this action thriller. There are several names considered for the role of the heroine and the name will be announced soon. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are bankrolling Agent and the film releases next year. Akhil beefed up for the role and he will be seen in a never seen new look in Agent.

