SEC commissioner meets AP Governor

A day after elections to rural and urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh were put off, State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada and discussed the factors that led to the postponement of the elections.

Jagan who met the Governor on Sunday complained against the State Election Commissioner’s “arbitrary” postponement of the polls to rural and urban local bodies.

Though N Ramesh Kumar did not speak to the media after his 45 minute discussions with the governor, it is learnt that the election commissioner has submitted a detailed report on the commission’s decision to exercise its plenary powers under Articles 243K and 243ZA of the Constitution to put on hold the election process for a period of six weeks or till the threat of Covid-19 is arrested or declined and normalcy restored. The State Election Commissioner said his decisions were strictly as per statute and judgments of High Court and Supreme Court.

Elections to Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies were originally scheduled for March 21. Nomination process for this has already been completed. Elections to municipalities, nagar panchayats and municipal corporations were slated for March 23. The election commissioner, it learnt, has submitted a report on the incidents of violence reported across the state ahead of the elections.

On Sunday, the EC said, “Taking due consideration of emerging challenges posted by coronavirus spread, the SEC is of the firm view that continuing with the election schedule may be detrimental and harmful to the public health at large.”

All political parties, except the ruling YSR Congress, had on March 6 sought postponement of the local bodies elections in view of the spread of coronavirus.

The SEC informed the governor, it is learnt, that the election commission took inputs from senior health functionaries before taking the decision to put off the elections in view of the health hazard such public gatherings can pose to the voters. Further, Ramesh Kumar informed the governor that the SEC also took into consideration the movement of large number of voters from Hyderabad and Telangana to AP to cast their votes in local bodies. Continuing with the election schedule may be harmful to the public health due to the spread of Covid-19 in Telangana and Karnataka where a health alert was given, the election commissioner; it is learnt, told the governor.

On Sunday Jagan talking to mediapersons attributed casteist aspersions on Ramesh Kumar saying he belonged to the “same caste” as that of former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. To this, Ramesh Kumar said, “The SEC is a constitutional body and the commissioner is on par with a High Court judge. Attributing motives to a constitutional functionary is regretted. It will only weaken the institution,” he added.