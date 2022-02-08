Sedition case against KCR: BJP exploring legal options!

The BJP is seriously exploring legal options to file a sedition case against TRS president, Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao for his recent demand to draft a new Constitution for India.

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay on Monday held a meeting with party’s legal cell to explore legal action against KCR and explore legal ways to file a sedition case against KCR.

BJP’s argument is that KCR sought rewrite of India Constitution which is a seditious demand and anti-national in nature and KCR can be booked on these grounds.

BJP claims that the Supreme Court had earlier clearly stated that Constitution cannot be chanced and can only be amended and KCR’s statement seeking new Constitution for India is in violation of Supreme Court directions.

The BJP claims that the BJP national leadership had earlier sought only ‘review’ of the functioning of the Constitution when Atal Behari Vajpayee as Prime Minister and constituted a commission for the purpose and BJP never demanded a rewrite of the Constitution like KCR.

Hence, TRS leaders claim that KCR sought the same thing that was sought by Vajpayee-led government at the Centre earlier on new Constitution for India was totally wrong.

It remains to be seen how the courts respond if BJP filed sedition cases against KCR on the issue of new Constitution for India.