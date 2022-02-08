Rajamouli about the work of NTR and Charan on the sets of RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is finally hitting the screens on March 25th. Tollywood Superstars Ram Charan and NTR are teaming up for the first time and the expectations are huge. The makers of RRR released some of the interviews and speeches of SS Rajamouli which were kept for the pre-release promotions. Rajamouli explained about the experience of working with these actors and about the hard work they kept for the film.

“Charan is a fantastic actor and he doesn’t know that. NTR too is a fantastic actor and he knows that. After completing a fantastic shot with Charan, I get tears after watching the shot on the monitor. When he is coming, I go up and hug him. When I say, it is fantastic, he asks me if I liked the shot? That is the kind of person Charan is. When it comes to Tarak, he does a fantastic job. Before I say that the shot is fantastic, Tarak himself appreciates the shot. That is the confidence of Tarak. I have two fantastic actors and I had a chance to work with them together. I made them work hard to get the desired output” told Rajamouli.

“For the introduction sequence of Tarak, we took him to the jungles of Bulgaria and he ran in the jungle without any footwear and he ran like a tiger. For Charan’s introduction sequence, there were 2000 people and he was pushed into the middle of the crowd. He went into the dust, sweat. It is one of the best sequences in my career. The interval episode was shot for 65 days with 1200 people in December. We are not sure about the efforts we kept for the climax” concluded Rajamouli.