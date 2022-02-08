Rajinikanth’s 169th Film Updates

Superstar Rajinikanth is on a break after he was done with the shoot of Annaatthe. The film performed exceptionally well in Tamil Nadu. There are a lot of speculations about his upcoming film after he clarified that he would not step into politics and will continue doing films. There are talks that Shiva is on board to direct his next film too after Annaatthe. But the latest update says that Nelson Dilipkumar is locked to direct the 169th film of Rajinikanth. The project starts rolling in summer.

The makers of the film are also keen to release this film at the end of this year or early next year. Sun Pictures will produce this prestigious film and Anirudh is the music director. Nelson Dilipkumar is busy with Vijay’s Beast that is gearing up for a theatrical release in summer. Rajinikanth is also in talks with a couple of directors for his 170th film. More details awaited.