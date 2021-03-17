Seetimaarr Offer for Girls!

Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia are pairing up for the first time for the sports-based drama Seetimaarr. Actress Digangana Suryavanshi is playing the role of the journalist, which is crucial in the film.

As a part of promotions, the movie team has announced some interesting news for girls! The team is running a contest and the participants will have a chance to meet Gopichand, Tamannaah, and the movie team. All you have to do is to record a video performing ‘Thigh-Fi’ and post it across social media with the hashtag #SEETIMARCONTEST.

Directed by Sampath Nandi, Seetimaarr has Manisharma’s music. Soundarrajan is cranking the camera while Srinivasa Chitturi on Srinivasaa Silver Screen is producing the film. Seetimaarr also stars Bhumika Chawla, Rahman, Tarun Arora, Rao Ramesh, Tanikella Bharani, Preethi Asrani, Posani Krishna Murali and others in supporting roles.