Prabhas’ Salaar Shooting Updates

Prabhas fans are left in extreme delight after he signed a film for KGF sensation Prashanth Neel. The film is titled Salaar and the first schedule of the film completed in Telangana’s Godavarikhani last month. Prabhas joined the shoot of Adipurush in Mumbai and the shoot is happening at a fast pace. The film’s leading lady Kriti Sanon and the lead antagonist Saif Ali Khan joined the sets this week and the shoot of the film will continue without breaks till the end of this month.

Prabhas will shift his focus towards Salaar soon and the next schedule of the film will start in Gujarat from April 20th. Prabhas will shoot for a high-voltage action episode in the summer heat in the Gujarat schedule. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Hombale Films are the producers. Salaar releases in summer 2022. Prabhas completed the shoot of Radhe Shyam and the film releases this July.