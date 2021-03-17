Nag takes coronavirus vaccination shot

Akkineni Nagarjuna is probably the first Telugu actor to announce that he has taken the vaccination for coronavirus. The actor took Covaxin jab yesterday and he urged everyone eligible to get registered and take the vaccination shot. Nagarjuna posted a picture for the same on his official twitter page. The actor completed the shoot of Wild Dog which is aimed for April 2nd release. Solomon is the director and Matinee Entertainments are the producers.

Nagarjuna is currently shooting for Praveen Sattaru’s action entertainer in Goa and the film releases this year. Kajal is the leading lady and Nag is also in talks for his long-delayed project Bangarraju in the direction of Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The film is aimed at Sankranthi 2022 release.

