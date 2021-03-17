JC family all out efforts to save Tadipatri seat

The Tadipatri political scene has heated up suddenly. The YCP is using all its money, muscle and ruling power to win the municipal chairman post. Jagan Reddy has taken it as a prestige to deprive the JC family of their unquestioned control over the town.

Amid this, the JC family has been shifting the TDP, CPI and independent candidates to remote locations. First, they were taken to Hyderabad and now to Bangalore. Their phones were also switched off. Only a day is left for the election of the Tadipatri municipal chairman.

The JC family has been fighting street battles all through. They have held total sway on Tadipatri for many decades. The YCP is considering it as the key to getting an unchallenged supremacy in the district.

There’s also a lot of suspense over the Anantapur Mayor election. The YCP Ministers and MLAs are making all out efforts to establish their control on the district politics.