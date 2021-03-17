Naidu to file petition in AP High Court against CID notices & FIR

TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to file a petition in AP High Court on Thursday against the notices issued by AP CID in the Amaravathi land scam.

The AP CID on Wednesday issued notices to Naidu to appear before it on March 23 for an inquiry into alleged irregularities in land pooling for the Amaravathi capital city project.

The CID also filed FIR against Naidu in this case and made him A-1 (Accused No.1). It also filed a case against Naidu under SC/ ST Atrocities Act for taking away assigned lands allotted to SCs and STs for land pooling for Amaravathi capital and allowing his close aides to purchase and sell assigned lands from SCs, STs in violation of norms.

Naidu who received CID notices at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad held a meeting with legal experts soon after to decide the future course of action.

Legal experts told Naidu that this case has no legal sanctity and it will not stand in the court of law as High Court had already rejected the ‘insider trading’ petition on Amaravathi capital land pooling.

Legal experts told Naidu that the case was filed out of ‘political vendetta’ and it has no value.

Naidu will file a petition seeking quashing of FIR filed by CID against him and as well as abstaining CID from calling him for inquiry on March 23.