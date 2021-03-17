Nani and Vijay Deverakonda to Act Together?

Here’s the news that amazes you all! Vijay Deverakonda is going to be seen in Natural star Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ in a cameo appearance! Shyam Singha Roy, which is touted to be a period drama, has already given enough surprises.

And now, one more surprise is added. Earlier, we have seen Nani and Vijay Deverakonda together in the film ‘Evade Subrahmanyam’ in which both acted as friends. And now, Vijay is said to be making a cameo appearance in Shyam Singha Roy.

Earlier, it is revealed that Shyam Singha Roy will have a guest appearance in the climax and back then Nara Rohith’s name was heard. But now, it is being said that Vijay D is playing that role. However, the official confirmation is yet to be given.

Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankirthyan and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli on Niharika Entertainment. Sai Pallavi and Kriti Shetty are playing the female leads while Madonna Sebastian, Murali Sharma, Rahul Ravindran, Abhinav Gomatam, and Jisshu Sengupta are playing supporting roles.