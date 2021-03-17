Telugu Actress Debuts Hollywood, Film Sold for Whopping Price!

Remember Sobitha Dulipala? She is the one who impressed our Telugu audience with her simple performance in Adivi Sesh’s Goodachari. Now, the actress has shared a good news with all of us. The beauty is going to make her Hollywood debut very soon and the film has sold out for a whopping price!

The film which is titled ‘Monkey Man’ is a revenge saga and is said to have many thrills! Debutant Dev Patel is directing the film. Another interesting news is that Netflix has bought the worldwide rights of the film for $30 million!

Needless to say, the actress might charge high as it is the big-budget film. Monkey Man also stars Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, and Sikander Kher. The film was announced in 2018 and the shoot of it was completed recently. Speaking about Sobitha, she is again going to be seen with Adivi Sesh in his upcoming film Major. The film will be released theatrically on 2 July 2021.