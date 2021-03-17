Telangana police permit YS Sharmila to hold huge public rally in Khammam

YS Sharmila, the daughter of late CM YS Rajashekar Reddy and sister of AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has decided to hold a huge public rally in Khammam on April 9 to announce the launch of her political party and the party’s name, symbol and flag.

She has decided to gather one lakh people for the meeting.

However, the present Covid norms do not allow to hold such a huge gathering of one lakh people.

Sharmila sought Telangana police permission to hold this mega rally.

Interestingly, the Telangana police granted her permission.

Sharmila’s opponents are questioning how the permission was granted for such a huge rally in the present Covid conditions.

They allege that the TRS government in Telangana is supporting Sharmila ‘secretly and due to his she could secure permission from the police.

They allege that KCR and Jagan are behind Sharmila’s party launch to split the anti-TRS vote and help TRS to retain power in Telangana for third term in 2023 Assembly polls.