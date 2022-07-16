Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush Film Updates

Tamil actor Dhanush is focused on Telugu and he signed two straight Telugu films. He also commenced the shoot of Sir directed by Venky Atluri. Dhanush also signed a film in the direction of Sekhar Kammula. The talented director is working on the script. The film was announced long ago but there are no updates about the film’s happenings. Sekhar Kammula narrated the basic plot to Dhanush and got his nod. Sekhar Kammula is working on the script and he is yet to lock the final draft.

He will finalize the actors and technicians after the script is locked. Going with the update, the shoot of this untitled film starts next year. It has been more than a year since Love Story released. Sekhar Kammula is one director who spends ample time on the script. Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP will produce this film. More details will be announced officially soon.