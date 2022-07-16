CBI former JD faults YSRCP, TDP for backing NDA Presidential candidate

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) former joint director V V Lakshminarayana found fault with both the ruling YSR Congress Party and the Opposition TDP for supporting the NDA presidential candidate in the on-going election. He tweeted in his twitter handle blaming both the parties for their support to the NDA without getting clear assurance on state issues.

He tagged chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition leader, N Chandrababu Naidu in his tweet finding fault with their unconditional support to the NDA in the election. He felt that the Presidential election was crucial for the BJP, while pending issues like Special Category Status, are equally crucial for the state of Andhra Pradesh, he observed.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress Party have come to power in the state with the promise of getting special category status to the state. He also said that the special category status was one of the key issues of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s electoral issue during the 2019 campaign. However, wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy did not insist on the special category demand from the Central government before extending his support to the NDA.

He also found fault with the TDP for its unconditional support to the NDA. He recalled that the TDP had walked out of the alliance with the BJP on special category status demand. He further recalled that the TDP had tabled no confidence motion against the NDA government only on the special category status. He said that the TDP had to pay heavy price politically for breaking the alliance with the BJP and the no confidence motion.

Presidential election is the perfect opportunity for YSRCP &TDP to get special status for AP. No-confidence motions, resignations and withdrawal from NDA were tried for political gain. If sincere then vote only after center announces Special Status (SCS). @AndhraPradeshCM,@ncbn — V. V. Lakshmi Narayana (JD) (@VVL_Official) July 15, 2022