Vijay Deverakonda’s Selfie Story with Mike Tyson

Tollywood’s handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda has high hopes on Liger and he is super confident about the product. Puri Jagannadh directed this sports drama and Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a boxer. American boxing legend Mike Tyson played a crucial role in the film and a portion of Liger is shot in USA. Vijay Deverakonda is a huge fan of Mike Tyson in Liger and taking a selfie with Mike Tyson happens to be his dream. He battles with Tyson in the climax portions and wins against him.

Vijay Deverakonda also takes a selfie with Mike Tyson after his victory during the climax episode. Liger also has an intense love story along with a thread of mother sentiment. Ananya Pandey is the heroine and Liger is heading for the biggest ever release on August 25th. Liger is also the next biggie from Tollywood after the summer releases. Puri Jagannadh and Karan Johar jointly produced Liger. The makers are planning some grand promotions across the country in the month of August.