Pic Talk: Rakul Preet stuns in Black

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet Singh is now completely focused on Bollywood. The actress also made her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani official recently. Rakul Preet stunned in a black dress for the HT Style Gamechanger Awards event. Rakul Preet was awarded the Style Game Changer (Female) award while her boyfriend Jackky was named as the Most Stylish Producer. Rakul looked stunning and super hot in a specially designed black outfit. Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani walked on the ramp together and turned out to be the special attraction for the event.

