Senani fires at YCP: Where have all those lorries of sand gone?

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan launched a never-before attack on the Jaganmohan Reddy government. He emphatically said if the government doesn’t ensure availability of sand, the construction industry will remain in crisis and construction workers will face bigger problems.

Senani stressed the need for giving autonomy to the Construction Workers welfare organization so that it can use its funds for improvement of the workers’living conditions. Even in the lockdown crisis, no effort is made to help the workers using the welfare fund.

Pawan made a special attack on the government on the issue of illegal transportation of sand during lockdown. He said that though all other vehicles came to a standstill due to Coronavirus restrictions, thousands of lorries transported sand in Andhra Pradesh. But those lorries didn’t unload the sand at the stock points. The government should answer where all that sand has gone.

Senani told the Government to respond at least now as the middle class and lower middle class families are not able to construct their houses sheerly because of lack of easy accessibility of sand.