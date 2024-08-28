Sesh’s G2 Aims To Deliver Globally Resonant Experience

The attention turned towards G2, after the makers of the movie released 6 new posters from the prequel Goodhachari, on the occasion of the first part completed 6 years after its release. The posters which showed Sesh in dynamic avatar, and also introduced Emraan Hashmi’s character received a stupendous response.

The buzz around G2 is further fueled by the news that the makers are investing heavily to deliver a world-class cinematic experience. The film, set across various international locations, being made with 100 Cr budget promises an expansive scale and ambitious storytelling.

G2 is not only Adivi Sesh’s highest-budgeted and eagerly awaited film but also one of the most prestigious projects in the Indian spy genre. The makers aim to deliver a globally resonant experience while preserving the emotional essence that made Goodachari a success.

The joint production venture of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments will arrive in cinemas in the second half of 2025.