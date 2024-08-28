x
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sesh’s G2 Aims To Deliver Globally Resonant Experience

Sesh’s G2 Aims To Deliver Globally Resonant Experience

The attention turned towards G2, after the makers of the movie released 6 new posters from the prequel Goodhachari, on the occasion of the first part completed 6 years after its release. The posters which showed Sesh in dynamic avatar, and also introduced Emraan Hashmi’s character received a stupendous response.

The buzz around G2 is further fueled by the news that the makers are investing heavily to deliver a world-class cinematic experience. The film, set across various international locations, being made with 100 Cr budget promises an expansive scale and ambitious storytelling.

G2 is not only Adivi Sesh’s highest-budgeted and eagerly awaited film but also one of the most prestigious projects in the Indian spy genre. The makers aim to deliver a globally resonant experience while preserving the emotional essence that made Goodachari a success.

The joint production venture of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments will arrive in cinemas in the second half of 2025.

