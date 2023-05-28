Sharwanand suffers a Car Accident

Actor Sharwanand’s black Range Rover met with an accident during the wee hours of Sunday in Hyderabad’s Filmnagar Junction. The car lost control and overturned near the junction. Localities around immediately rushed the actor to the hospital.

Luckily everyone are safe as they were following the safety measures. Sharwanand suffered minor injuries and he is doing well. Sharwanand’s family members rushed to the hospital and netizens wished him a speedy recovery. Sharwanand’s team confirmed that the actor is doing good and has nothing to worry about. Only the car was left with a few minor scratches. The actor is shooting for Sriram Aditya’s film and a long schedule got wrapped up in London recently. The actor is all set to tie the knot on June 3rd and 4th in Jaipur.