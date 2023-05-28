NTR showed might of Telugus in Delhi, says Pawan Kalyan

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Sunday said that legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. T. Rama Rao symbolised the Telugu pride and that he demonstrated the might of Telugus in Delhi.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader paid rich tributes to late NTR on his 100th birth anniversary.

Pawan Kalyan recalled that at a time when the recognition of Telugus was fading in Delhi politics, NTR entered the electoral fray with the slogan of Telugu self-respect and after achieving the historic electoral victory showed the power of Telugus up to the national capital.

The JSP leader said NTR was not only a legendary actor but he made his mark in politics by storming to power in eight months after floating the party. He also recalled that the Rs 2 per kg rice scheme launched by him as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh proved a boon for many.

“It’s matter of pride for all Telugu people that Sri N. T. Rama Rao who excelled in both the cinema and politics was born as a Telugu son,” he said in a statement.

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also paid tributes to NTR on his birth centenary.

“I offer my respectful homage to the memory of legendary actor & people’s leader, former CM of undivided AP, NTR on his landmark Centenary Jayanti. A versatile actor NTR essayed a range of roles in films & is remembered for his performances as Lord Rama, Lord Krishna & Karna,” tweeted Venkaiah Naidu.

“When he turned to politics, NTR rode to power in Andhra Pradesh in a spectacular manner & ushered in an era of people-centric governance which reflected his profound concern for the upliftment of the underprivileged,” wrote Venkaiah Naidu.