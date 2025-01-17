Shirish makes a big Statement on Anil Ravipudi

Shirish is one of the strong pillars of Sri Venkateswara Creations owned by Dil Raju and their journey has been long. Shirish is not a man who loves to speak on stage. But for the first time, he spoke on the stage of the Sankranthiki Vastunnam success meet that took place today. He turned quite emotional and he could not wait to appreciate Anil Ravipudi. He also lauded Venkatesh for staying as a producer’s hero. “I have a fear of talking on stage. I thank the audience for making the film a huge hit. First, I have to thank NTR Arts Hari for giving us Anil Ravipudi. He invited us to watch Kalyanram’s Pataas. Anil Ravipudi came into our compound after Pataas and he has been working with us” told Shirish.

He continued saying “I have to thank Anil for sure. We are not here without him. There are a lot of problems and Anil promised that all the problems will be cleared through Sankranthiki Vastunnam. His words turned true. There are a lot of people who are happy that we are going into deep problems. But Anil brought us out of all the problems today through Sankranthiki Vastunnam. I give the entire credit to Anil. Thank you so much. Venkatesh garu is a producer’s hero and he knows the value of the producer as a son of a legendary producer”. The entire team participated in the success meet of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh thanked the audience for making the film a blockbuster.