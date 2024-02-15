Shocking: KK Senthil Kumar’s wife passes away

KK Senthil Kumar, the renowned cinematographer who worked as the lensman for almost all the films of top director SS Rajamouli. Senthil Kumar’s wife Ruhee passed away today due to health related issues. Ruhee has been unwell from the past few months and she is getting treated in a private hospital in the city from the past few months. Her health condition deteriorated and she breathed her last today. Senthil Kumar has been away from work from the past few days and he is taking care of his wife.

Senthil and Ruhee got married in 2009 and she works as a Yoga instructor by profession. The family of Senthil is left in shock with the demise of Ruhee. Several Tollywood celebrities paid their tributes for the family of Senthil Kumar.