Allu Arjun off to Berlin

Stylish Star Allu Arjun took a break from work and he headed to Berlin to attend the Berlin Film Festival. His last film Pushpa: The Rise will be screened at this International Film Festival and Allu Arjun will represent the team of Pushpa in Berlin. After the screening is done, Allu Arjun will have an interaction with the international media personalities. Earlier, Allu Arjun and his team promoted Pushpa: The Rise in Russia but the film did not do well.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar are busy with Pushpa: The Rule and the film happens to be one of the most awaited Indian releases this year. The film is announced for August 15th release this year. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Sunil, Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil will be seen in other important roles. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer.