Emraan Hashmi joins Goodachari 2

Published on February 15, 2024 by ratnasri

Emraan Hashmi joins Goodachari 2

Adivi Sesh has high hopes on Goodachari 2 and he spent years on the script of the film. The shoot of the film commenced recently and is planned on a high budget. Goodachari 2 will also have a proper pan-Indian release next year. Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is now on board for an important role in Goodachari 2 and the makers made an official announcement for the same. Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi is making his directorial debut with this stylish action spy thriller. Banita Sandhu is playing the leading lady in this super hit sequel.

The film will also be shot on several international locations. AK Entertainments, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory are jointly bankrolling Goodachari 2. Sricharan Pakala is the music director. Several sets are erected in Hyderabad for the shoot of the film. Adivi Sesh is focused on Goodachari 2 and the shoot will be wrapped up before August this year.

