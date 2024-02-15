Exclusive: Record Remuneration for Vijay’s Last Film

Ilayathalapathy Vijay announced his own political party and he will take a break from films. After completing his current project, he is committed to RRR producer DVV Danayya and this would be his last film for now before making his political debut. Vijay is said to have quoted Rs 200 crores as remuneration and the producer gave his nod. The hunt for the director is on and there are reports that Vetrimaaran may direct the film. An official announcement will be made at the right time.

Vijay has been delivering consistently and his remuneration has seen a rise. Dil Raju paid Rs 120 crores for Varisu and now Danayya will be paying Rs 200 crores which is huge. Vijay is taking Rs 150 crores for his ongoing film GOAT that is under shoot. Venkat Prabhu is the director and AGS Entertainment are the producers. The film releases this year.