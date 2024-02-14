x
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Tillu Square trailer lives up to the sky-high expectations!

Tillu Square is the sequel to much adored cult entertainer DJ Tillu. Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda is coming back as Tillu with the film and it will continue to explore his relationship after the debacle he went through with Radhika. The Tillu Square team has released trailer of the film at Sree Ramulu theatre in Hyderabad on 14th February, for Valentine’s Day.

The trailer lives up to the gigantic and sky-high expectations that the Movie-lovers and fans have had, following the sequel announcement. Anupama Parameswaran is playing the leading lady role and she is sizzling hot in the film. Dropping her girl-next-door image, she performed in liplocks and intimate scenes as well. Her chemistry with Siddhu Jonnalagadda is definitely going to turn heads and become talk of the town.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film on Sithara Entertainments and Mallik Ram is directing it. Srikara Studios is presenting this thrilling entertainer and Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is handling cinematography. Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani are composing music for the film. Already two singles released are going viral. S Thaman is composing background score and Navin Nooli is editing the film. The movie is scheduled for 29th March 2024 release worldwide.

