Shocking: Samyuktha Menon spills beans on SVCC

Sri Venkateswara Productions / SVCC production is one of the prestigious production of the South film industry owned by Dil Raju. Samyuktha Menon today shared her dissatisfaction with the production house. She is the lead actress in their upcoming film Virupaksha starring Sai Tej. Depending on the actress’s social media post, they promised her character reveals poster and missed it.

Samyuktha was unhappy about that and spilt beans on Sri Venkateswara creations. She wrote, “Before I express my disappointment, My journey with #Virupaksha is something I have cherished always and humbled at the opportunity to work with such amazing actors and technicians. @SVCCofficial. why so irresponsible? I was promised that my character poster will be released on Ugadi. Where is it ?.”

Hope production house resolves the problem of Samyuktha Menon to avoid any sort of negative posts on social media in future. Virupaksha teaser was released recently and hinted promising thrills. The film is based on several deaths that take place in the village due to supernatural forces.