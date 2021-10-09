Shocking: Three Tollywood Superstars rejected Spirit

The other day, the big announcement about the 25th film of Prabhas was made and Sandeep Vanga is on board to direct the project. He was the one who gave the cult classic Arjun Reddy for Tollywood. After the super success of Arjun Reddy, Sandeep Vanga penned a script and he approached Ram Charan. The top actor did not give his nod for the script after which he approached Mahesh Babu. Soon, Sandeep met Allu Arjun and narrated the script of Spirit.

With no positive response from the three top actors, Sandeep worked on another script and narrated it to Ranbir Kapoor. The film was announced as Animal. When Sandeep Vanga received a call from Prabhas, he happened to narrate the script of Spirit and got an immediate nod. Prabhas was completely impressed with the script and he suggested no changes for Spirit. Though this is quite common in films, Spirit was rejected by three top actors of Tollywood and it was approved by Prabhas. The shoot commences next year and T Series, Bhadrakali Films are the producers.