Shooting updates of Ram Charan’s Next

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is done with the shoot of RRR. He is on a break and he signed a pan-Indian film in the direction of Shankar. The grand launch of the film took place recently and the shoot of the film is planned to take place from this month. The regular shoot of the film will start in Pune from October 22nd and the schedule lasts for three weeks. Both Ram Charan and the leading lady Kiara Advani will participate in the schedule. Ram Charan plays an IAS officer in this social drama that will be high on action.

Jayaram, Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other important roles in this untitled film. Thaman is scoring the music and Dil Raju is producing this mega-budget project that will release for Sankranthi 2023. Ram Charan will have two releases RRR and Acharya in 2022.