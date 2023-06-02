Siddharth Anand chooses 40 Cr Over 65 Cr?

When it comes to money, almost everyone in the industry looks for better remuneration. But it’s Siddharth Anand who picked 40 Cr over 65 Cr. In detail, Mythri Movie Makers offered a huge lump sum of rs 65 Cr remuneration for Pathaan director Siddharth Anand to make a film with Prabhas. The film was announced officially, but it dint materialize later due to the dates clash between Prabhas and Siddharth.

Yash Raj Films has offered Tiger Vs Pathaan film for Siddharth, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. It is definitely a dream for any director to direct both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a film. This is also the biggest spy thriller in the history of Indian cinema. YRF is paying 40 Cr for the director and the film’s shoot will kick start in 2024. Siddharth without any hesitation left Mythri’s offer and accommodated his dates for Tiger Vs Pathaan. According to reports the director even returned his advance to Mythri Movie Makers recently.