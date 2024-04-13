x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Fruits For Diabetic People
Fruits For Diabetic People
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Siddharth takes a strong dig at Animal

Published on April 13, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police
image
MMTS trains to Yadadri: Kishan Reddy unhappy with Telangana Government
image
Jagan Letter Details

Siddharth takes a strong dig at Animal

Spread the love

During a recent event, actor Siddharth subtly criticized Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’ and those who found his own film ‘Chithha’ disturbing. Known for his outspokenness, Siddharth shared that while no woman had expressed any discomfort or inability to watch ‘Chithha’, several men had confessed that they couldn’t handle it. He found it ironic that these same men were willing to watch a film called ‘Animal’, but were unable to cope with the themes explored in his own film. Siddharth concluded by expressing his belief that this attitude would eventually change.

Chithha, directed by SU Arun Kumar, is a powerful and gripping thriller that sheds light on the issue of child abuse. It features Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, and Baby Sahasra Sree in the lead roles. The film is produced by Siddharth through his own production company, Etaki Entertainment, explores the issue of family abuse and its effects, as well as ways to provide assistance to those affected.

Next AP is my State and Amaravati is my capital, says Naidu Previous Lokesh suspects YSRCP planning to create disturbances in polls
else

TRENDING

image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Jani Master granted bail in Sexual Assault Case
image
Rajamouli’s Venture into AI for SSMB29

Latest

image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police
image
MMTS trains to Yadadri: Kishan Reddy unhappy with Telangana Government
image
Jagan Letter Details

Most Read

image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police
image
MMTS trains to Yadadri: Kishan Reddy unhappy with Telangana Government

Related Articles

Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images Fruits For Diabetic People Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress