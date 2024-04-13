Siddharth takes a strong dig at Animal

Spread the love

During a recent event, actor Siddharth subtly criticized Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Animal’ and those who found his own film ‘Chithha’ disturbing. Known for his outspokenness, Siddharth shared that while no woman had expressed any discomfort or inability to watch ‘Chithha’, several men had confessed that they couldn’t handle it. He found it ironic that these same men were willing to watch a film called ‘Animal’, but were unable to cope with the themes explored in his own film. Siddharth concluded by expressing his belief that this attitude would eventually change.

Chithha, directed by SU Arun Kumar, is a powerful and gripping thriller that sheds light on the issue of child abuse. It features Siddharth, Nimisha Sajayan, and Baby Sahasra Sree in the lead roles. The film is produced by Siddharth through his own production company, Etaki Entertainment, explores the issue of family abuse and its effects, as well as ways to provide assistance to those affected.