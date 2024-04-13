Lokesh suspects YSRCP planning to create disturbances in polls

Spread the love

The people of the State who had bitter experiences in the past five years in this chaotic rule are now ready to vote for the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with huge majority, observed TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday.

The umpteen conspiracies being hatched by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, will not stop the triumph of the NDA in these elections, Lokesh said while interacting with the residents of Samruddhi Apartments and the nearby areas in Tadepalle of Mangalagiri Assembly segment as part of his election campaign. Maintaining that these elections are very crucial for the future of the State, Lokesh suspected that the ruling YSRCP leaders will deliberately create some trouble in these elections.

“The people should patiently bear this and exercise their franchise,” the TDP national general secretary told them. Regretting that the YSRCP Government has turned the ganja cultivation as a cottage industry, Lokesh said that during his recent visit to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu the people there too complained that ganja is being supplied to them from Andhra Pradesh.

The pressing of the button is after raising large amount of loans, he said, adding that the ruling party is imposing a heavy financial burden on those who are receiving these benefits in the shape of taxes. During the TDP regime globally famous industries like Kia, TCL, HCL and other companies launched their units in the State providing employment to lakhs of youth, Lokesh said and pointed out that not even a single industry has been launched in the State after Jagan came to power.

Jagan, who started his rule by demolishing the Praja Vedika in 2019, totally damaged the State with his reverse rule, he regretted. But Jagan has built a palatial bungalow in Visakhapatnam with Rs 500 cr totally violating the norms and the Centre has imposed a fine of Rs 200 cr on this as there is no permission for constructing this palace, he pointed out. Thus, Jagan has wasted a whopping Rs 700 cr public money for his personal gains and housing units would have been built for the poor in Mangalagiri with the same amount, he remarked.

Promising to focus on setting up industries across the State by the coming NDA government after a detailed study on the facilities available locally, Lokesh said that Information Technology (IT) industries will be set up in Visakhapatnam, pharma companies in Srikakulam, aqua industry will be developed in the Godavari districts, electronics in Chittoor district and automobile industry in Anantapur besides promoting the defense industries in different parts of the State. “Thus, we are planning to create 20 lakh jobs for the youth in the coming five years, almost doubling the State revenue,” he added.

Stating that the goal of the TDP is to transform the State into a trillion dollar economy, Lokesh made it clear that the coming TDP allied NDA government will certainly strive hard to achieve this target.