Home > Movie News

Ram Charan honoured with a Doctorate

Published on April 13, 2024 by

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan has been honoured with a Doctorate by Vels University in Chennai today. The actor landed in Chennai this morning along with his family. Ram Charan attended the Graduation Day 2024 of Vels University as Special Guest and he was honoured with the Doctorate for the year. He was honoured for his work and contribution to cinema. Earlier, Nirmala Sitharaman and director Shankar received doctorates from the university.

Ram Charan is currently busy with Shankar’s Game Changer and the film is scheduled for release in October this year. He will soon join the sets of Buchi Babu’s sports drama and the shoot starts later this year. Both these films will have a pan-Indian release. Charan is also holding talks for several crazy projects that will be announced later this year.

