Naidu promises irrigation water for three crops under Krishna delta

Thanking the people profusely for giving a grand welcome to the Praja Galam, TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, promised to take measures to supply irrigation water for three crops in a year under the Krishna delta.

The response from the people in every corner of the State is enormous and everywhere they promise to get the alliance partners elected to the Assembly and the Lok Sabha, Chandrababu Naidu said. Observing that the TDP is always in favour of women, Chandrababu Naidu said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is feeling totally insecure and thus getting the trees uprooted along his route as and when he comes out of his residence.

“Has Jagan in these five years met at least five times the farmers who suffered huge losses in farming,” the TDP supremo asked and remarked that how this Chief Minister, who could not take steps to repair the damaged roads can build three capitals. In a sarcastic comment Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan is such a great leader who has replaced the name of the Father of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, with his name for all the schemes being extended to the Dalit community.

Jagan on one hand is distributing Rs 10 to each beneficiary of the welfare schemes but looting Rs 100 from all of them from the other through steep hike in prices of essentials besides power charges and others, Chandrababu Naidu said. The destruction that began with Praja Vedika continued upto Pattiseema, he said.

Reaffirming that Amaravathi is going to be the capital of the State, Chandrababu Naidu recalled that just on a call given by him 29,000 farmers had come forward to donate 35,000 acres only on reposing faith in him. Probably this is a world record, he added. But Jagan played a high drama in the name of three capitals and the ultimate result is that the State does not have a capital now, Chandrababu Naidu regretted.

Asking the people whether they want destructive rule or a government that works only on developmental aspects, Chandrababu Naidu said that the people will not excuse this Chief Minister who played with the lives of their children by making free availability of ganja and other drugs which only ruined their future. Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan is simply looting the State by selling spurious liquor at very high prices.

The TDP always works in favour of women, he said and called upon the people to think twice before exercising their franchise. Observing that he has agreed to include in the Super-Six certain suggestions made by Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, the TDP national president promised to do justice to all sections of society.

Reaffirming that if the youth should get jobs Babu should be back in power, Chandrababu Naidu said he will act as the best driver of the State to take the youth on a safe journey. Also, Chandrababu Naidu assured the volunteers of increasing their wages and felt that by 2047 the country will be in the number one position in the world under the able leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The TDP supremo also promised to rescind the Land Titling Act as the provisions of this new legislation are aimed at facilitating grabbing of the land by Jasgan originally owned by the public. The NDA is going to win 400 Lok Sabha seats in the country, Chandrababu Naidu said and made an appeal to the people to help the alliance sweep the polls in the State by winning a minimum 150 Assembly segments.

TDP Lok Sabha candidate, Krishna Prasad, has a clean record while nanda Babu has come before the voters for the fifth successive term, Chandrababu Naidu said and appealed to the people to stand by them.