Tillu Square 2 weeks worldwide collections – Blockbuster

Tillu Square 2 weeks worldwide collections

Tillu Square has emerged as a blockbuster with worldwide gross of 114 Cr by the end of two weeks of its run. Distributor share of the film stands at 56.6 Cr. The film is a huge blockbuster in areas like Nizam, Uttarandhra , ROI & Overseas markets .Nizam & Overseas alone have contributed 60 percent of the overall gross. Its a super Hit in all remaining areas. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 25 Cr and it has already doubled the valuation. With no notable films insight the film is likely to breach the 120 cr mark.

Below are the area wise shares