Talented Trio Teaming Up

Eagle fame Karthik Ghattamaneni is shooting for his next film and it would feature Teja Sajja, Dulquer Salman and Manchu Manoj in the lead roles. There are reports that Manoj will have a role with negative shades in this interesting attempt. Mirai is the title considered and the big announcement about this project will be made this evening. People Media Factory is on board to produce this prestigious project and it is planned on a big-budget.

Dulquer Salman will have a key role while Teja Sajja plays the lead role. Mirai is a pan-Indian attempt and this is the next film of Teja Sajja after a blockbuster like Hanuman. He also has Jai Hanuman lined up. Dulquer Salman is shooting for Lucky Baskar that is aimed for July release this year.