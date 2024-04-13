x
Manchu Manoj and Mounika welcome Baby Girl

Manchu Manoj and Mounika welcome Baby Girl

Manchu Manoj got married to Mounika Reddy and the couple is blessed with a baby girl today. His team made an official announcement today. After suffering back-to-back failures and a breakup with his first wife, Manoj has been away from work. He got married to Mounika Reddy in March last year. He is returning back to films and has been in talks for several crazy projects. He made his comeback with a talk show named Ustaad. Manoj is the lead antagonist in Teja Sajja’s next film Mirai that will be announced this evening. Karthik Ghattamaneni is the director and Dulquer Salman will be seen in a prominent role.

