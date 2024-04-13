Buzz: Warner Brothers to join Ramayana?

Spread the love

Ramayana is the prestigious and biggest ever film to be made in Indian cinema. Nitesh Tiwari is the director and the filming commenced recently. As per the ongoing buzz, the film’s producer Namit Malhotra is in talks with international studio Warner Brothers to make Ramayana a global film. The talks are going on and things have to be finalized soon. Namit Malhotra feels that the film needs an international player to take it to several countries of the globe. Warner Brothers may soon join Ramayana and distribute the film internationally.

It is unclear if Namit Malhotra wants Warner Brothers to invest in this three part franchise. The team may make an official announcement once the deal is closed. Kannada Star Yash who is playing Ravana in the film is also co-producing Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama while Sai Pallavi is playing Sita in this mythological drama. Ramayana is planned on a massive budget and the first part releases next year.