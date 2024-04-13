x
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Disha Patani Blazing Hot Images
Fruits For Diabetic People
Sobhita Dulipala Diwali Bash
Nikhila Vimal Half Flowers And Half Flaws
Shubman Gill Handsome Shoot
Nayan Sarika Cute In Yellow Dress
Movie News

Buzz: Warner Brothers to join Ramayana?

Published on April 13, 2024 by

Buzz: Warner Brothers to join Ramayana?

Ramayana is the prestigious and biggest ever film to be made in Indian cinema. Nitesh Tiwari is the director and the filming commenced recently. As per the ongoing buzz, the film’s producer Namit Malhotra is in talks with international studio Warner Brothers to make Ramayana a global film. The talks are going on and things have to be finalized soon. Namit Malhotra feels that the film needs an international player to take it to several countries of the globe. Warner Brothers may soon join Ramayana and distribute the film internationally.

It is unclear if Namit Malhotra wants Warner Brothers to invest in this three part franchise. The team may make an official announcement once the deal is closed. Kannada Star Yash who is playing Ravana in the film is also co-producing Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor plays Rama while Sai Pallavi is playing Sita in this mythological drama. Ramayana is planned on a massive budget and the first part releases next year.

