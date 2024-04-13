AP is my State and Amaravati is my capital, says Naidu

Spread the love

TDP president and former chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday declared that no power on earth can disturb Amaravathi which will continue to be the capital of the State.

‘This is not Tadikonda. This is Amaravati and I am telling you all from this platform that no power on earth can disturb Amaravathi and this is going to be the permanent capital of the State,” Chandrababu Naidu said at Praja Galam, the mammoth public meeting organised at Tadikonda on Saturday. Only 30 more days left to rewrite the history of the State which is clearly visible in front of everyone here, Chandrababu Naidu said.

The TDP supremo said that he is saluting all the 25,000 farmers in Amaravati who have voluntarily come forward to donate 35,000 acres for building the capital. In just three years time, he said he has taken various developmental activities.

Stating that Hyderabad and Secunderabad were earlier twin cities, Chandrababu Naidu fondly recalled that as the then chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh he has built the Cyberabad making them as tri cities. “With the similar spirit I wanted to build a massive city of Amaravati combining the cities of Vijayawada and Guntur,” he added.

The Telugus are the highest earning community in the IT sector now and all this has become possible with the efforts that he has encouraged the IT industry in Hyderabad, he said. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar is the candidate of the alliance for the Lok Sabha seat from here while Tenali Sravan Kumar is the candidate for the Tadikonda Assembly segment, Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that he is handing over the responsibility to the people here to elect both of them in these polls.

“I wanted to develop Amaravati in such a way that the whole world should look at this city and I wanted Amaravati to be the city to generate maximum revenue,” Chandrababu Naidu said. But the situation is so bad now that the youth have to migrate to neighbouring States in search of employment, he said.

While Chennai is the capital of Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru is of Karnataka people can easily say that Hyderabad is the capital of Telangana but can anyone say what is the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu asked. The State has become into three pieces under the rule of this psycho, he remarked.

This Chief Minister is shamelessly saying that capital means only four or five buildings, Chandrababu Naidu said and added that if that is the case he had built hundreds of buildings in Amaravati. Capital means the respect and image of a State and it is the victory of the people, he remarked.

Since the foundation for Amaravati has been laid with sacred soil, no power on earth can touch this capital city, Chandrababu Naidu said with confidence. The struggle of the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) will remain in history, he said and recalled how the JAC leaders were subjected to humiliation and various kinds of harassment.

“I will also take measures to develop both Visakhapatnam and Kurnool too and Visakhapatnam will be the economic capital and Kurnool to be horticulture and seed capital. Only TDP has the capacity to do all this and leaders with commitment and capabilities have come together to form an alliance,” the TDP supremo said.

Asking the people to celebrate Amaravati as the capital on June 4 when the Assembly election results are declared, Chandrababu Naidu said that the people should emerge victorious. Will anyone with minimum common sense demolish a building constructed with Rs 10 cr, he asked and said that this Chief Minister has begun his rule by demolitions but not with constructions, which is a general practice.

Chandrababu said that though biryani packets and liquor are being distributed freely besides arranging 1500 buses people are not willing to attend the meetings being addressed by Jagan while people are voluntarily coming for the TDP meetings. Recalling how he got the seven mandals merged with Andhra Pradesh to take up the Polavaram project, the former chief minister said that he has constructed Pattiseema to divert 140 TMC feet of water thus creating a history.

Asking whether the youth got any kind of employment, he said what happened to the job calendar and Mega DSC. Leave alone inviting industrialists to the State to set up their units, Jagan has chased out the existing ones resulting in the youth migrating to other States in search of employment.

The condition of the government employees too is so bad that the Dearness Allowance (DA) is not being paid to them and Jagan also failed to fulfill the promise that he had made to the employees on abrogation of CPS, Chandrababu Naidu said. Even salaries are not being paid ontime, he added.

Making an appeal to the police personnel to mend their ways, he asked them to stop succumbing to the pressure from higher officials to harass innocent people. “I am assuring you all that I will provide all kinds of facilities and reduce the work pressure. The police setup will certainly get past glory,” Chandababu Naidu said.

The whole education system collapsed after Jagan came to power, he said and stated that in every work that Jagan has executed there is a scam. In the prevailing condition, only the TDP can take the State forward, Chandrababu Naidu said and promised to work with commitment. Recalling how the land rates have gone up in Hyderabad after building Cyberabad, Chandrababu Naidu promises to take care of every section by implementing the Super-Six schemes. “Let us chase out the traitors of Amaravathi,” Chandrababu Naidu said.