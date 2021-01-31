Siddu’s Narudi Brathuku Natana Muhurtham Held

Sithara Entertainments new project Narudi Brathuku Natana starring Siddu Jonnalagadda and Neha Shetty has been launched today with formal Pooja event. S Radhakrishna handed over the film’s script to the team, while Hasini switched on the camera and Harika clapped for the first shot.

Suryadevara Nagavamsi is producing the film while Vimal Krishna is directing it. Prince, Brahmaji and Narra Srinivas are the other prominent cast of the film. Music for the film is composed by Kaala Bhairava.

Filming of Narudi Brathuku Natana begins soon.