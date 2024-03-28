Singanamala is revolting to rewrite history, says Naidu

Spread the love

After May 13th it is certain that the State will witness wiping out of the YSRCP as the Singanamala is revolting to rewrite the history of the State, observed former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday.

The enormous turn out to this Praja Galam clearly reflects the fact about the electorate tsunami on May 13, Chandrababu Naidu told the immense gathering at Bukkaraya Samudram of Anantapur district for his public meeting. “The setting up of Kia in Anantapur district is our brand while the Jockey company running away from here is the brand of this Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he remarked.

This person who has come to power gaining the Dalit votes ultimately suppressed the community completely, Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that Jagan uttered umpteen lies on the murder of his paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy. Jagan has vowed to totally destroy the State, he stated.

Observing that the lands in Anantapur are so fertile that if water is supplied properly the farmers here can cultivate all kinds of crops, Chandrababu Naidu said that the countdown has begun for this psycho Chief Minister. Calling upon the youth to come forward for their future, the TDP supremo expressed total confidence that the NDA is winning these elections both at the Centre and in the State for establishing people’s government.

“Our culture is to respect women with the Maha Sakthi scheme while Jagan is questioning the very birth of his own sisters,” Chandrababu Naidu noted. Anyway, the huge crowd clearly indicates that the yellow flag is going to fly in Singanamala, he said and told the public that these elections are very crucial as they are going to decide the future of both the State and the youth. Before exercising the franchise one should recollect the great injustice done to them and to others in the past five years, he said.

Maintaining that only 46 days are left for the NDA to form the government after punishing this Narakasura, Chandrababu Naidu asked how much Jagan is distributing through pressing of the button and how much he is taking back. Making an appeal to everyone to discuss how much was looted by this Government in the past five years, he said Jagan is giving only Rs 10 from one hand and taking back Rs 100 from the other.

The monthly power bill which was generally Rs 200 during the TDP regime which has gone to a whopping Rs 1,000 per month now, he said and made an appeal to the people to think how the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up. Innocent people are losing their lives due to spurious liquor and only Jagan is minting money through this spurious liquor sale, he said.

Pointing out that no attempt was made in these five years to fill the vacancies in the government department, Chandrababu Naidu said and asked whether a single District Selection Committee (DSC) notification has been issued till now. “As soon as we are back in power industrialists will be invited to set up their units in the State and the youth will get employment opportunities. My first signature as the chief minister is on the Mega DSC,” he declared.

Regretting that ganja and other drugs are freely available in all parts of the State which is totally ruining the future of the youth, the TDP supremo called upon the people to join together on the polling day to become partners in establishing the people’s government. The TDP is always indebted to Backward Classes (BCs) and the party will take all measures to encourage them, he said.

Jagan uttered blatant lies at Pulivendula on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu remarked and said that after hacking his paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, he is now playing big dramas. “On March 15, 2019 they initially said that Viveka had suffered a heart stroke but later changed the tone and termed it as blood vomitings. Again they said that he was hacked to death and finally they released a photo with an axe in my hand. Within a few hours, they again changed the statement saying that a dispute in Bengaluru is responsible for the murder, he told the gathering.

Informing the people that Jagan did not have faith then in the police and demanded a CBI probe into the murder, the former chief minister said that he even moved the High Court to get a gag order. What is surprising is that immediately after coming to power he refused for the CBI inquiry into the killing and even withdrew the petition from the court, Chandrababu Naidu said. However, Sunitha, the daughter of Viveka, did not give up and has been continuing her fight to get the culprits arrested, he added.

Shockingly, these people have given various reasons for the murder including two marriages, property dispute with his son-in-law and finally they blamed his own daughter for the murder, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out. A few days later, they said that Sunial Yadav killed Viveka as he sexually harassed his mother, the TDP national president said. Jagan said at a public meeting at Pulivendula on Wednesday that someone killed his uncle and passed the blame on him, Chandrababu Naidu said.

Since all the people get united to chase out a mad dog, the time has come for the people in the State to come together to get rid of Mr Jagan, he added. Not even a single development has been taken up in these five years, including laying of roads, Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that Jagan has been encouraging ganja and drug mafia only to amass wealth.

“Our vision should always help the State to progress and I always work with this goal. Be cautious for these 46 days and soon after forming the government I will take all possible measures for the development of the State, including Rayalaseema,” Chandrababu Naidu maintained.