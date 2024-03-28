x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
View all stories
Home > Politics > Singanamala is revolting to rewrite history, says Naidu

Singanamala is revolting to rewrite history, says Naidu

Published on March 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Jigra Movie Pre release Event
image
Tollywood producers not ready to cast Pooja Hegde
image
Trivikram’s satire on Samantha
image
Prabhas’ take on Drug Mafia
image
Haryana shocker for Telugu poll strategist KK

Singanamala is revolting to rewrite history, says Naidu

Spread the love

After May 13th it is certain that the State will witness wiping out of the YSRCP as the Singanamala is revolting to rewrite the history of the State, observed former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday.

The enormous turn out to this Praja Galam clearly reflects the fact about the electorate tsunami on May 13, Chandrababu Naidu told the immense gathering at Bukkaraya Samudram of Anantapur district for his public meeting. “The setting up of Kia in Anantapur district is our brand while the Jockey company running away from here is the brand of this Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he remarked.

This person who has come to power gaining the Dalit votes ultimately suppressed the community completely, Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that Jagan uttered umpteen lies on the murder of his paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy. Jagan has vowed to totally destroy the State, he stated.

Observing that the lands in Anantapur are so fertile that if water is supplied properly the farmers here can cultivate all kinds of crops, Chandrababu Naidu said that the countdown has begun for this psycho Chief Minister. Calling upon the youth to come forward for their future, the TDP supremo expressed total confidence that the NDA is winning these elections both at the Centre and in the State for establishing people’s government.

“Our culture is to respect women with the Maha Sakthi scheme while Jagan is questioning the very birth of his own sisters,” Chandrababu Naidu noted. Anyway, the huge crowd clearly indicates that the yellow flag is going to fly in Singanamala, he said and told the public that these elections are very crucial as they are going to decide the future of both the State and the youth. Before exercising the franchise one should recollect the great injustice done to them and to others in the past five years, he said.

Maintaining that only 46 days are left for the NDA to form the government after punishing this Narakasura, Chandrababu Naidu asked how much Jagan is distributing through pressing of the button and how much he is taking back. Making an appeal to everyone to discuss how much was looted by this Government in the past five years, he said Jagan is giving only Rs 10 from one hand and taking back Rs 100 from the other.

The monthly power bill which was generally Rs 200 during the TDP regime which has gone to a whopping Rs 1,000 per month now, he said and made an appeal to the people to think how the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up. Innocent people are losing their lives due to spurious liquor and only Jagan is minting money through this spurious liquor sale, he said.

Pointing out that no attempt was made in these five years to fill the vacancies in the government department, Chandrababu Naidu said and asked whether a single District Selection Committee (DSC) notification has been issued till now. “As soon as we are back in power industrialists will be invited to set up their units in the State and the youth will get employment opportunities. My first signature as the chief minister is on the Mega DSC,” he declared.

Regretting that ganja and other drugs are freely available in all parts of the State which is totally ruining the future of the youth, the TDP supremo called upon the people to join together on the polling day to become partners in establishing the people’s government. The TDP is always indebted to Backward Classes (BCs) and the party will take all measures to encourage them, he said.

Jagan uttered blatant lies at Pulivendula on Wednesday, Chandrababu Naidu remarked and said that after hacking his paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, he is now playing big dramas. “On March 15, 2019 they initially said that Viveka had suffered a heart stroke but later changed the tone and termed it as blood vomitings. Again they said that he was hacked to death and finally they released a photo with an axe in my hand. Within a few hours, they again changed the statement saying that a dispute in Bengaluru is responsible for the murder, he told the gathering.

Informing the people that Jagan did not have faith then in the police and demanded a CBI probe into the murder, the former chief minister said that he even moved the High Court to get a gag order. What is surprising is that immediately after coming to power he refused for the CBI inquiry into the killing and even withdrew the petition from the court, Chandrababu Naidu said. However, Sunitha, the daughter of Viveka, did not give up and has been continuing her fight to get the culprits arrested, he added.

Shockingly, these people have given various reasons for the murder including two marriages, property dispute with his son-in-law and finally they blamed his own daughter for the murder, Chandrababu Naidu pointed out. A few days later, they said that Sunial Yadav killed Viveka as he sexually harassed his mother, the TDP national president said. Jagan said at a public meeting at Pulivendula on Wednesday that someone killed his uncle and passed the blame on him, Chandrababu Naidu said.

Since all the people get united to chase out a mad dog, the time has come for the people in the State to come together to get rid of Mr Jagan, he added. Not even a single development has been taken up in these five years, including laying of roads, Chandrababu Naidu said and stated that Jagan has been encouraging ganja and drug mafia only to amass wealth.

“Our vision should always help the State to progress and I always work with this goal. Be cautious for these 46 days and soon after forming the government I will take all possible measures for the development of the State, including Rayalaseema,” Chandrababu Naidu maintained.

Next Photos: Siddhu Jonnalagadda Interview @ Tillu Square Previous Jagan interacts with people in bus yatra
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood producers not ready to cast Pooja Hegde
image
Trivikram’s satire on Samantha
image
Prabhas’ take on Drug Mafia

Latest

image
Jigra Movie Pre release Event
image
Tollywood producers not ready to cast Pooja Hegde
image
Trivikram’s satire on Samantha
image
Prabhas’ take on Drug Mafia
image
Haryana shocker for Telugu poll strategist KK

Most Read

image
Haryana shocker for Telugu poll strategist KK
image
Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Election Results: A Surprising Turn of Events
image
Key takeaways from Haryana Assembly results for BJP and Congress

Related Articles

Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style