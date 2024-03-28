Jagan interacts with people in bus yatra

Spread the love

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with a cross section of people and intellectuals here on Thursday on the second day of his Memantha Siddham (We are Ready) bus yatra.

Resuming his poll campaign yatra from the Allagadda nigh halt camp, the Chief Minister spent time meeting people and accepting suggestions on the implementation of welfare schemes and improving Government functioning.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said that he was much younger to the 75-year-old TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu and asked them to think if they had experienced the present style of administration and received the present volume of benefits during Naidu’s rule.

He asked the people if they found any transformation in their lives during the term of Naidu who claims to have an experience of 40 years in politics and 14 years as Chief Minister and told them to assess how their lives transformed during the past 58 months.

As per the details available, 1391 households (93.60 percent ) out of 1486 houses in the first secretariat and 1448 houses (95.32 percent) out of 1519 households in the second secretariat of the Yerraguntla village have received benefits worth Rs.48. 74crore under various DBT welfare schemes in the last 58 months and this is unprecedented.

While 468 persons in the village received house site pattas, construction of 144 houses is over, he said, adding that students and others also benefited under non-DBT welfare schemes.

Explaining about the revolutionary changes brought in education, medical and health and agricultural sectors, the Chief Minister told them to keep in mind that they exercise their franchise not just for electing MPs or MLAs but also for shaping their future.

He appealed to those who even did not vote for YSRCP in the last elections to think it over carefully, pointing out that their future would be safe if they vote for the ruling party.

The Chief Minister thanked the people for making suggestions through slips distributed to them and promised to look into their ideas for improving the functioning of the Government.

YSRCP leaders Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Vasireddy Padma, MLA Gangula Brijendra Reddy and several Party functionaries also participated in the programme.