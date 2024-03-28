x
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor's cleavage show
Aditi Sharma's Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea's energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Home > Politics > Naidu promises Godavari waters for Rayalaseema

Naidu promises Godavari waters for Rayalaseema

The coming National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State will take measures to supply the Godavari waters for Rayalaseema, TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, promised the people of the region on Thursday.

Addressing a gigantic public gathering as part of his Praja Galam election campaign at Raptadu in Anantapur district Chandrababu Naidu assured the youth of the State to provide 20 lakh jobs in the coming five years and his first signature will be on the Meda District Selection Committee (DSC). To instill confidence among the Backward Classes (BCs) in the State the TDP supremo promised to bring in legislation for the safety and security of the community besides formulating a sub-plan for the BC and also pension for those BCs who crossed 50 years of age.

The farmers are the backbone of the State and thus the coming NDA government will make the farming community as monarchs by providing them with drip irrigation and subsidies, Chandrababu Naidu said. At the same time, the former chief minister told the people to shoulder the responsibility to save the State from this destructive rule. “Since only 46 days are left, you all should come forward to shoulder this responsibility to save the State from this anarchic regime,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

The TDP supremo is confident that the people are not ready to trust the cooked-up stories being narrated by Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy. While the Praja Galam meetings are superhit the ‘Siddham’ meetings being organised by Jagan are super flop shows, he remarked and asked whether such gathering will turn out if Jagan addresses the meeting at Raptadu in this hot summer.

Since these elections are very crucial for the future of the State, all the three parties, the TDP, the Jana Sena and the BJP, have jointly entered the fray, Chandrababu Naidu said and informed the people of the State that the three parties joined hands keeping in view only the future of five crore people of the State. Fondly recalling the services of the late Paritala Ravindra as the TDP leader for the people of this region, Chandrababu Naidu made a fervent appeal to the people to extend their support to rebuild the State which was destroyed in these five years. “There is every need for all the people of the State to come forward to support the alliance for establishing the people’s government,” he added.

Reposing confidence among the people that they need not feel any insecurity now since the Model Code of Conduct is already in force, the former chief minister said that the psycho, Jagan, has encouraged a small psycho here who brought the situation to such a pass that those who have voted for the fan (the symbol of YSRCP) also should hang themselves to the fan. Jagan did not fulfill even a single promise made to the people of the State, including bringing down the power tariff, the TDP supremo regretted that the condition of the farmers is the less said the better.

“We will encourage the farmers to generate power in their own lands to meet their needs and if necessary, supply to others,” he said. Maintaining that the people’s weakness is the strength of Jagan, he said that this is the reason as to why he has been raising the prices of liquor quite frequently. What happened to the promise made by Jagan that he would impose total prohibition in the State, Chandrababu Naidu asked.

Expressing concern that the prices of petrol and diesel too are skyrocketing now, the former chief minister said that once the NDA government is formed jobs will be provided to the youth and industries will be invited to set up their units here to create more employment. “My promise to you all is that 20 lakh jobs will be provided in the next five years,” he added.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the NDA is going to form the governments both at the Centre and in the State. The NDA will win 410 Lok Sabha seats across the country and in the State 160 plus Assembly seats, he added.

It is the TDP that has categorized the Madigas as A, B, C and D, Chandrababu Naidu said and promised to take up their district-wise categorization too. “Support our alliance and I will work for the welfare of all sections. People should emerge victorious in these elections and the State should move forward. I will take the responsibility to give proper recognition to you all once our government is in place,” the TDP supremo told the huge gathering at Raptadu.

