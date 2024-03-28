Bobby Deol signs one more Biggie

Spread the love

Bobby Deol played an impactful role in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film marked a strong comeback for Bobby Deol and he is now busy with several films. He is the lead antagonist in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film directed by Bobby. Apart from this, he has a couple of Bollywood biggies lined up and he is demanding huge remuneration. The latest news coming from the circles of Bollywood says that Bobby Deol is roped in for an important role for YRF Spy Universe. Alia Bhatt will play the lead role as a female agent and Shiv Rawail will direct the project.

Bobby Deol will be playing the role of the lead antagonist and Sharvari will be seen in another important role. The script of the film is locked and the shooting formalities will start during the second half of this year. Bobby Deol loved his role and he decided to come on board for the film. This is the seventh film from YRF Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra is the producer of this big-budget film.