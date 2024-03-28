Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari make it Official

Spread the love

Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been in a relationship for a long time. Though they are tightlipped about their relationship, they have been spotted together often. The duo got engaged in a private ceremony yesterday in Srirangapur’s Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple located in Wanaparthy district of Telangana. The event took place in the presence of close family members and the media is completely kept away. Aditi Rao Hydari’s forefathers are from the region. Both Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari made it official and they posted a click announcing that they are engaged.

Though there are speculations that they are married, they announced that they are engaged. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari will get married very soon. The duo fell in love during the shoot of Maha Samudram. Siddharth is busy with a couple of Tamil films and web series. Aditi Rao Hydari is shooting for Bollywood web-based projects.

