It is Pushpa: The Roar

Allu Arjun and Sukumar delivered Pushpa: The Rise and they are working on Pushpa: The Rule. As the title hints, the film is all about Pushpa’s domination in the field and his journey after emerging as a kingpin in the red sandalwood market. It is already rumored about the third installment of the film. Sukumar has already commenced filming for the third part. As per the latest update, the third installment of the film is titled Pushpa: The Roar. The entire shoot of Pushpa: The Roar is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

The team will make an official announcement very soon. Mythri Movie Makers are betting big on this high budget film. Allu Arjun has plans for pan-Indian promotions and he will allocate ample time for the film’s promotions. Rashmika is the leading lady and Anasuya, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil will be seen in other important roles. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and background score.