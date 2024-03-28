x
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Home > Movie News > It is Pushpa: The Roar

It is Pushpa: The Roar

Allu Arjun and Sukumar delivered Pushpa: The Rise and they are working on Pushpa: The Rule. As the title hints, the film is all about Pushpa’s domination in the field and his journey after emerging as a kingpin in the red sandalwood market. It is already rumored about the third installment of the film. Sukumar has already commenced filming for the third part. As per the latest update, the third installment of the film is titled Pushpa: The Roar. The entire shoot of Pushpa: The Roar is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

The team will make an official announcement very soon. Mythri Movie Makers are betting big on this high budget film. Allu Arjun has plans for pan-Indian promotions and he will allocate ample time for the film’s promotions. Rashmika is the leading lady and Anasuya, Sunil, Fahadh Faasil will be seen in other important roles. Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and background score.

