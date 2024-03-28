x
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Family Star Trailer: Perfect Family Package

Family Star Trailer: Perfect Family Package

It has been a while since Vijay Deverakonda delivered a super hit. He is quite confident on Family Star and he is teaming up with Parasuram for the second time after Geetha Govindam. The trailer looks fresh, engaging and is packed with all the needed elements. Right from the family emotions to the sensible romance and some high voltage action, Family Star offers everything. Vijay plays the role of a middle class guy who supports his family. His chemistry with Mrunal is good on screen. Gopi Sundar’s background score does the rest of the job. KU Mohanan’s visuals are fantastic and the production values by Sri Venkateswara Creations are top class.

Family Star trailer hints that Vijay Deverakonda and his team has a winner in his hands. The released songs are widely popular. The film is gearing up for April 5th release and it would be a golden opportunity for Vijay as the film is releasing in the core summer season with no big films around in the month. Hope Family Star brings Vijay Deverakonda back into the success streak.

