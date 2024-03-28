Family Star Trailer: Perfect Family Package

Spread the love

It has been a while since Vijay Deverakonda delivered a super hit. He is quite confident on Family Star and he is teaming up with Parasuram for the second time after Geetha Govindam. The trailer looks fresh, engaging and is packed with all the needed elements. Right from the family emotions to the sensible romance and some high voltage action, Family Star offers everything. Vijay plays the role of a middle class guy who supports his family. His chemistry with Mrunal is good on screen. Gopi Sundar’s background score does the rest of the job. KU Mohanan’s visuals are fantastic and the production values by Sri Venkateswara Creations are top class.

Family Star trailer hints that Vijay Deverakonda and his team has a winner in his hands. The released songs are widely popular. The film is gearing up for April 5th release and it would be a golden opportunity for Vijay as the film is releasing in the core summer season with no big films around in the month. Hope Family Star brings Vijay Deverakonda back into the success streak.