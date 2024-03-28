Mythri Movie Makers venturing into Theatre Business

Spread the love

Mythri Movie Makers is the top production house of Telugu cinema and they are busy with several biggies. Mythri also ventured into distribution business and released films like Salaar, Hanuman. Now, Mythri Movie Makers is venturing into theatre business. They are leasing out screens across AP and Telangana and are renovating them. The first set of screens will be inaugurated tomorrow in Guntur.

Several single screens in Telangana and AP are leased out and the works are going on. The production house announced ‘Mythri Cinemas’ as their theatre business name. The production house is currently producing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule which is aimed for August release. Mythri Movie Makers has films lined up with Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, NTR and other top actors.