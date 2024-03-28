x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Priyamani latest portfolio
Priyamani latest portfolio
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Health Benefits Of Eating Salads
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Tiger Shroff stuns in all black
Samyukta Menon slays in style
Samyukta Menon slays in style
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Mythri Movie Makers venturing into Theatre Business

Mythri Movie Makers venturing into Theatre Business

Published on March 28, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Monster Storm Milton Threatens Florida
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Wild Card Entries Shake Up the House
image
Zee Studios mounting pressure on Dil Raju
image
Naga Vamsi’s wise move with Devara Nizam Rights
image
Srinu Vaitla will be back with a Bang: Gopichand

Mythri Movie Makers venturing into Theatre Business

Spread the love

Mythri Movie Makers is the top production house of Telugu cinema and they are busy with several biggies. Mythri also ventured into distribution business and released films like Salaar, Hanuman. Now, Mythri Movie Makers is venturing into theatre business. They are leasing out screens across AP and Telangana and are renovating them. The first set of screens will be inaugurated tomorrow in Guntur.

Several single screens in Telangana and AP are leased out and the works are going on. The production house announced ‘Mythri Cinemas’ as their theatre business name. The production house is currently producing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule which is aimed for August release. Mythri Movie Makers has films lined up with Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, NTR and other top actors.

Next Family Star Trailer: Perfect Family Package Previous Dil Raju updates about Game Changer
else

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi’s wise move with Devara Nizam Rights
image
Srinu Vaitla will be back with a Bang: Gopichand
image
Bollywood actor injured on the sets of Goodachari 2

Latest

image
Monster Storm Milton Threatens Florida
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Wild Card Entries Shake Up the House
image
Zee Studios mounting pressure on Dil Raju
image
Naga Vamsi’s wise move with Devara Nizam Rights
image
Srinu Vaitla will be back with a Bang: Gopichand

Most Read

image
PM Modi Meets Maldives President: Key Announcements Strengthen Ties
image
BJP MP Stirs Controversy with Comments on Nagarjuna and Samantha
image
Janasena Leader Accuses Visakha Dairy Chairman of Corruption, Demands Investigation

Related Articles

Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree Priyamani latest portfolio Shilpa Shetty Steals Show With Brown Dress Health Benefits Of Eating Salads Surabhi & Samruddhi Twinning Sharvari Sizzles in Bow Styling Tiger Shroff stuns in all black Samyukta Menon slays in style