Dil Raju updates about Game Changer

Spread the love

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer was delayed by a year and a half due to various reasons. Shankar is the director and marking the birthday of Ram Charan, the first single Jaragandi is out. The film’s producer Dil Raju said that the film will release in 4-5 months and the shooting formalities will be completed in the next two months. He also said that Jaragandi lyrical video shows only 2 percent of the visuals and 98 percent is kept under wraps. All the songs in Game Changer came out really well and it would be a feast for fans.

“I have been receiving comments from fans and thank you for your patience. Game Changer will release in the next 4-5 months. Jaragandi is receiving outstanding response and it is a feast for fans. This is a special birthday for Ram Charan as Klin Kaara came to his life. Ram Charan is a Global Star after the release of RRR. Game Changer will live up to all your expectations” told Dil Raju. Thaman is the music director for Game Changer and Kiara Advani is the leading lady.